Frankfort High School closed after weekend fire

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Frankfort High School was closed Monday following a fire over the weekend. Frankfort Independent Schools announced the decision Sunday afternoon.

Educators said the fire happened around 5:15 a.m. Sunday in a classroom, and no one was hurt. They said while the fire was contained to that one room, water damage from the sprinkler system and the fire department was extensive.

The district used an emergency day to close the school on Monday. It said more emergency days could be used later this week; however, leaders said emergency days can only be used for one school in the district at a time. Students who attend Second Street School were expected in class Monday.

Frankfort Independent Schools said it would announce details about Chromebook distribution, food services, and other plans after further assessments.