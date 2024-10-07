'Welcome Home': Kentucky veterans return from emotional trip to Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, 64 veterans traveled to and from Washington D.C. on an Honor Flight, visiting the memorials dedicated to their service.

LEX 18 tagged along for the trip, capturing special moments for the veterans.

Honor Flight Kentucky’s latest mission began bright and early on Saturday as the veterans and their guardians met at Blue Grass Airport for an opening program and patriotic send off.

The group consisted of four Korean War veterans and 60 Vietnam War veterans.

After landing at Reagan International Airport, the vets filed onto charter buses and traveled to their first destination, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

“It’s a lot of mixed emotions,” said Ron Dykes, U.S. Army veteran.

The memorial includes the names of the 58,000 servicemen and women who were killed or remain missing from the Vietnam conflict.

Searching the wall for the names of former classmates, Dykes said, “It was disheartening to see friends that were there, that served, but weren't recognized for what they had done.”

Joined by his daughter on the Honor Flight, Dykes said of the experience, “This is special, it really is."

The group then visited the Korean War Veterans Memorial where 19 stainless steel statues represent the troops who served during the Korean War.

Next, at the Military Women’s Memorial, Honor Flight’s three female veterans were honored.

“It was pretty awesome,” said Sharon Perzel, U.S. Air Force veteran. “You serve with mostly men anyway, but to be one of three women, that's pretty amazing.”

The group ventured on to Arlington National Cemetery. On each leg of the trip, tour guides shared insight on the memorials.

After witnessing the changing of the guard at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, four Kentucky veterans were selected to lay a wreath at the tomb.

From there, Honor Flight Kentucky stopped at the WWII Memorial where granite columns represent each U.S. state and territory at the time of the war.

Veterans and their guardians took turns snapping photos together in front of the Kentucky column.

“Being around veterans is what veterans need,” said Fred Keeley, a U.S. Army veteran.

Throughout the day, veterans swapped war stories. Keeley shared a story that began with him being shot down in his helicopter and ended with him being mistakenly left for dead.

“The aircraft was on top of me and they said, ‘He couldn't have possibly lived,’” recalled Keeley.

The pride many veterans suppressed for so long was on full display during the trip.

“It was a good thing for me to wear my medals and show off that I was a part of the 101st,” said Keeley.

At the Marine Corps War Memorial, veterans took in the massive statue depicting the 4th and 5th Marine Divisions hoisting an American flag atop Mount Suribachi.

Enjoying their final moments in Washington D.C., the group headed back to the airport where they were surprised with a traditional mail call.

Each veteran received a thick envelope filled with letters and cards from family, friends, and students, thanking them for their service.

Back in Lexington, Honor Flight Kentucky arrived to a water cannon before entering the finale of a memorable day.

Much to their surprise, inside the Blue Grass Airport lobby, a large crowd waving American flags and “Welcome Home” signs waited.

As veterans linked up with their spouses and walked through the cheering crowd, many wiped away tears at the sight – a patriotic “Welcome Home.”