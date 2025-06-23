We’ll see you online: Getting rural Kentucky connected

(LEX 18) — Internet connectivity can be an issue in many parts of the Commonwealth. In Somerset, the Center for Rural Development is hoping to change that.

The center services 45 counties in rural Kentucky, equating to about 1 million people getting connected.

"Why can't our kids in Eastern Kentucky, these rural parts of America, not have what kids in New York City or Los Angeles have? Why is that?" said Richard Taylor, who works on the broadband projects at the center.

Center director Lonnie Lawson says their goal is equal opportunity.

“Many times the rural areas get forgotten, all of the loud voices come from the urban areas where all the population centers are, but if you look at all the tragedies that have happened in this country over the years, the majority of them are in rural areas,” said Lawson. “Your emergency responders have to be just as trained, your leaders have to be just as trained."

The center has been pushing for more internet access since 2005, but Lawson said it’s really taken off in the last couple of years.

In April in Rockcastle County, they were able to get 120 homes online, but they have their sights set much bigger. They’re currently working on a plan for 16 fringe counties in Eastern Kentucky to get connected; about 25,000-30,000 homes.

“They take medical appointments, there are public safety aspects to it, there's education, there's work from home, all of those come off the table if you don't have a good broadband connection," said Taylor.

Taylor said one of the challenges of getting broadband out into rural areas is Kentucky’s limestone. It’s hard to drill through and very costly, which creates a barrier.

He said they’re still full steam ahead, though, via their two programs, Move The Needle and Broadband Is A Service.

"Making certain that no one gets left out, internet for all is what we are calling it, internet for all," said Lawson.

