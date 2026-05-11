Wendt's Wildlife Adventure in Carlisle welcomes reticulated giraffe named Tango

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 4-year-old reticulated giraffe named Tango has a new home at Wendt's Wildlife Adventure, a family-run wildlife park in Carlisle.

"He really is an unbelievable sight," owner Shaun Wendt said.

Tango arrived earlier this year from Kansas, in what Shaun describes as a long-awaited milestone for the park.

"They're just a cool animal. We did a lot of research before he got here, about his needs and care. It's just an exciting time for us," Shaun told LEX 18.

Tango currently stands 13 feet tall, but as a growing giraffe, he could reach 18 to 19 feet when fully grown. The Wendt family built a specialized enclosure designed to accommodate his full adult height and used a special giraffe trailer to transport him.

Eva Wendt has been helping Tango settle in with plenty of snacks.

"Lettuce, carrots, tree branches, stuff like that," she said.

Not just a tall tale, Tango represents a deeper commitment to conservation for the Wendt family. He came from a wildlife park specializing in breeding giraffes.

"I think giraffe numbers have grown in the last 8 to 10 years, and we just want to be a part of that," Shaun said.

Tango will be available for the public to see by the end of May. The Wendts say to keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.