'We’re facing a giving gap': Give 8/28 Lex hoping for a big day of donations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When it comes to giving back, members of the Black community who have the means rarely miss an opportunity to do so.

“We know that Black Americans give a greater share of their wealth than any other racial group in this country, accounting for 11 billion dollars in donations every year,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Mayor Gorton was joined at Lexington’s old courthouse on Main Street by the City’s Black Prosperity Initiative members to launch the annual “Give 8/28 Lex” day. It’s an opportunity to raise awareness and spread the news about the more than 40 non-profit organizations that will benefit from a day of receiving much-needed donations.

“It’s the work to support connecting kids to resources. It's the work to connect families to good jobs. It’s the work to connect families to home ownership, that's the work these organizations are doing every day,” said Christian Motley, the chairman of the Black Prosperity Lexington Board.

Give 8/28 Lex also coincides with the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

“It feels very fitting, because it was that day, he cast a vision for what’s possible, and today we’re trying to do our little piece to advance that mission,” Motley said.

Motley hopes to more than double last year’s Give 8/28 total, which surpassed $100,000. He thinks that’s a realistic goal. It’s also much needed, as many of these non-profits have recently lost federal grant money, among the other challenges they face.

“We’re facing a giving gap. This year, about a half trillion dollars will be invested through charitable giving, which is amazing; it's a testament to our generosity as a country, but less than 4% of that will go to black-led organizations,” Motley said.

If you’d like to make a donation to the overall Give 8/28 Lex fund, or an organization of your choosing, click here: Blue Grass Community Foundation