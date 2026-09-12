'We're taking back our streets:' Roots and Heritage Festival opens with prayer, community message

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — After a month marked by violence in Lexington, people in the East End are trying to prevent violence and focus on positivity.

The Roots and Heritage Festival opened this year with a prayer that set the tone for a weekend centered on community.

"We're taking back our children, we're taking back our parks. We're taking back our community. We're taking back our streets, God," the opening prayer declared.

Event Chair Kim Baird said gatherings like this one are rare and valuable.

"There are very few things that we have in this community that brings community together, not just the festival, but other things that we have the community has that just highlights our togetherness," Baird said.

Baird emphasized that the festival is also about showing up for young people.

"I think it's very important that we have a show of village, a show of community when we come down here tonight," Baird said.

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Terry Dumphord, with the Voyage Movement, attended the opening night and brought young men he works with. He said the prayer resonated with him.

"That prayer was everything because you know that's where it starts, but we can't just pray about these things we have to put those prayers in actions," Dumphord said.

Dumphord has spent the summer doing exactly that, encouraging the young men to cut grass and clean up neighborhoods.

"We're really trying to instill in these young men what it means to take back ownership of your neighborhood," Dumphord said.

One young attendee offered his own simple message about the power of community spaces like the festival.

"If you see bad in the world, make it better," he said.

Baird said the festival carries a clear message for the entire community.

"This is our community and we're gonna be safe and we're gonna be secure and we're not gonna let the foolishness continue," Baird said.

The festival continues through Sunday and includes a 3K, parade, live music, vendors, and Kids Fest.