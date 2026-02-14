West Jessamine students working to ensure no one eats alone

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many can relate to the feeling of walking into a room of people, looking for a familiar face, maybe even worrying about who to sit next to. At West Jessamine High School, students are working to interrupt the isolation by participating in No One Eats Alone Day.

“Basically our whole goal today is to go and seek out people who are either sitting alone or in tiny groups,” junior Grace Woody said. “Just to go have that relationship and have that connection with other people in our school.”

Woody is part of the Sources of Strength club at West Jessamine, which is helping lead today’s effort. She remembers the impact the group made on her a few years ago.

“My freshman year I had somebody come and bring me a glass of lemonade to start up a conversation.” Woody shared. “That was just really, really awesome.”

No One Eats Alone Day takes place on a national scale. WellCare of Kentucky works with 141 schools here in the Commonwealth to put the events on throughout February.

“It's really refreshing to see how the students embrace this kind of environment,” community relations coordinator Tera Cobb shared.

“I would say my favorite thing about it is just watching everybody smile,” said West Jessamine junior Morgan Edwards. “If somebody brings a drink to them or even just comes and talks to them, it always lights a smile on their face.”

Edwards joined Woody and other classmates in walking around the cafeteria, handing things out to familiar friends, and making conversations with potential new friends.

“The fun of it is watching our students be bold and step out of their comfort zone and sit with the most vulnerable or sit with kids that maybe they have not sat with before,” West Jessamine youth service center coordinator Jennifer Andrews said.

No One Eats Alone Day also marks the start of kindness week at the high school. The goal overall is for these quick connections to last well beyond lunchtime.

“It's definitely supposed to grow outside of today,” Woody said, “and it's supposed to grow into flourishing friendships, is ultimately the end goal.”

“I think it is a very important thing to bring to the schools,” added Edwards. “People can start to feel included and know that they are one at West Jessamine.”

The No One Eats Alone initiative continues across Kentucky, with more schools dedicating their own day in the coming week.