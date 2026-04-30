West Liberty pizza spot raises money for couple who lost everything in house fire

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — West Liberty pizza restaurant 'The Pizza Place' spent the day raising money for a local couple who lost everything in a house fire earlier this month.

Danny and Stephanie Caskey lost their home, a camper, a side-by-side, and three pets in the blaze on April 15.

"The whole house burnt along with a camper and side by side and other things. They lost three pets in the house," said their son, Chris Caskey.

The couple had built 25 years of their lives in the home. Now, they are working to rebuild from scratch.

"Right now, they've setup a camper on my dad's family so they're living there for right now, still gotta get their property and figure out what to do from there, they don't have any ideas yet," said Caskey.

The Pizza Place in West Liberty organized a fundraiser, directing proceeds from each turkey dinner sold toward the Caskeys' recovery. The event also carried personal meaning for one of the organizers.

"Today was dad's birthday. So this is a really nice birthday present for him. He's 68 today so doing this on his actual birthday. Hopefully this will be a good present for him today," said Caskey.

The effort is already making a difference. The Caskeys' GoFundMe has raised more than $3,000.

"It means a lot to me. The community's come out to help, the Campton community has come out to help some and helped them a lot as well, but to have something here in West Liberty for them, that means a lot," said Caskey.

A link to the Caskey family's GoFundMe is available here: Fundraiser by Corrinne Thomas : Help Danny & Stephanie Recover from House Fire

