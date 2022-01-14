Western Kentucky candle factory destroyed by December tornadoes to lay off workers

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Career Center Office of Employer & Apprenticeship Service reported notice of filed a notice of mass layoffs from the Mayfield Consumer Products company.

The notice reads that the plant is closing and will affect 501 employees.

"MCP has determined that because of the recent devastating tornado that destroyed the factory it can no longer continue to operate at that location in Mayfield, Kentucky."

Operations stopped on December 10, 2021, when the tornadoes destroyed the factory, killing nine people.

MCP will continue its plan to operate in other counties throughout Ky.

"It is MCP’s plan to accelerate the opening of its planned facility located at Hickory Point (HP), 22 Rifle Trail, Hickory, KY 42051."

Many employees will be offered a transfer to the new plant in Hickory Point, but the plant cannot house all 501 employees.

"Therefore, not all employees will be able to transition to that plant. Those employees not offered a transfer to the new facility will be laid off."

The company has provided less than 60 days’ notice of the cessation of its Mayfield operation because the cessation is due to the unpredictable natural disaster that occurred on Dec. 10, 2021, and unforeseen business circumstances that followed that disaster.

