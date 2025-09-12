What a Year! Keeneland Yearling sale breaking records

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a year or two, many of these horses will be galloping down the homestretch at Keeneland, Churchill Downs, or any of America’s premier racing venues.

“…This is the next generation, where the next possible Derby runners are coming from, or Oaks, or Breeders' Cup,” said Keeneland Vice President of Sales, Tony Lacy.

Friday is a Dark Day inside the sales pavilion, but the first four days generated record-setting sales. More than 307 million dollars were spent on these one-year-old thoroughbreds, with 53 of them fetching at least one million dollars each.

“The sport is in a really good spot right now, and that's why you've got a lot of people who want to come in,” Lacy said.

With Jason Werth (MLB), Alex Bregman (MLB), and other celebrities, too, Marshawn Lynch (NFL) is getting into the game. It’s just starting to get cool again after some negative press over obvious stuff, but the sport has become a lot safer over the years,” Lacy said.

Lacy said horse racing offers the retired professional athlete a similar competitive outlet to the one they had when they played.

“They understand the competitive nature. It’s an adrenaline rush they miss that they get in racing,” Lacy explained.

Sales resume Saturday at 10 a.m., and Mr. Lacy said there will be some great value available. During Friday’s Dark Day, potential buyers were out back by the barns getting a look at the inventory.

“Furiously looking, first looks, second looks, trying to narrow down their choices. It’s recruiting. It's a massive recruiting process,” Lacy said.

The financial impact of the sales period is significant in Lexington and around the state, too. Hotels, restaurants, and rental cars are all part of the economic equation during the September sales month. So are the taxes that’ll be paid.

“There's sales tax involved in Yearlings, there is a 6% sales tax for horses that remain in the state and are trained here, and quite a few of them do,” Lacy said.