'What can we do?': Frankfort businesses pivot to supporting flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the aftermath of a recent flooding, community members have wasted no time in coming together to support those affected.

On 2nd Street, POURter’s Self-Serve Tap House emerged unscathed from the disaster, and owners Jonathan and Tiffany Seppenfield have taken their luck and put it to use.

“What can we do? We can get water and cleaning supplies. It may be the least we can do, but it's something," Tiffany Seppenfield said.

As water levels recede, POURter's continues to offer resources to locals, allowing them to access Wi-Fi, cleaning supplies, and water.

The restaurant is also hosting fundraising events, including karaoke on Thursday night and "SINGO BINGO" on Friday night to encourage patrons to donate.

"We have some friends that also own businesses, and we're alternating days that we do donation nights so we can get as big of a crowd and raise as much money as possible," Tiffany added.

The spirit of community support extends beyond POURter’s. Across Franklin County, new resources are being added to the list every day. From shelter to food, locals can access that list of resources here.

“It’s devastating, it’s incredibly sad, but to see this community come together in times like never before is inspiring,” said Seppenfield.

If you’d like to donate to Franklin County flood relief efforts, you can donate through an established fund here. 100% of the funds directly support those impacted in Franklin County.