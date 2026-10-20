What Kentucky voters need to know about ID requirements

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky voters heading to the polls for the upcoming midterm election are being urged to check their identification to make sure they can vote.

Kentucky has required voters to show photo identification since 2020. But under a new law, Social Security cards and federal food assistance cards are no longer accepted forms of identification for voting.

Accepted forms of ID include a driver’s license, military ID, college ID, state-issued identification card or passport.

Kentuckians who do not have an accepted form of identification can apply for a free voter ID before the midterm election. House Bill 139 created the free ID program in an effort to eliminate financial barriers to voting.

Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to make sure they can vote.

“It’s a critical election. We want everybody to be able to vote and everybody’s voice to be heard,” Beshear said.

Voters can obtain a voter ID at any of Kentucky’s driver licensing regional offices. The offices will also be open until 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, according to the Governor's Office.

Beshear encouraged voters to check their identification before Election Day rather than waiting until they arrive at the polls.

“Don’t wait until it’s Election Day. Don’t wait until you’re about to go to the polls to see if you have one of those approved forms,” Beshear said. “Check now.”

The free voter ID is intended for Kentuckians who do not already have another acceptable form of identification. Those who already have a valid government-issued photo ID do not need to apply.

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