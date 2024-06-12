What’s Cool at School: Library hosting summer enrichment programs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Academic regression during the summer months is a very real thing, and it can create real problems at the beginning of a new school year for both students and their teachers.

It’s why the Lexington Public Library has gone all in on working to prevent some of that summer slide while keeping in mind that the summer months are supposed to be a time for fun. The Summer at the Library program has a little bit of everything for kids of all ages and academic levels.

For most of June and July, each of Lexington’s six library branches will be hosting programs that are intended to keep the kids stimulated and interested in learning. It began on Tuesday with a visit from the Kentucky Down Under Animal Encounter to the new Marksbury branch.

“Actually seeing it in-person, seeing the actions and being able to demonstrate things makes is so much better,” said Encounter staff member, James Cliburn.

Cliburn was part of a one-hour presentation before roughly 75 children who got to learn and interact on some level with some exotic animals, including an Australian dingo and an 11-foot-long python.

“It was very cool,” one of the campers said of the experience, which included a Q and A session with the Animal Encounter staff members.

Between June 11 and July 26, the library branches will be hosting more programs, including Dinosaur Encounters, science lessons based on popular movies, and interactive sessions focused on sharks, insects, and more.

“The library is a safe place for children and families to come and enjoy themselves,” Jenny Smith from the Marksbury branch said. “They can sneak in a little learning to combat that summer slide we know happens when they’re not in school,” Smith continued.

The point is to help them slide more easily—physically, emotionally, and mentally—into a new school year once it rolls around in August.

For more information on the Lexington Public Library summer programs or to register your child, click here: lexpublib.org/summer