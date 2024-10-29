What's driving the growth in Lexington's 2nd district?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — From the 2010 census to the 2020 census, the Lexington population grew by more than 25,000 people.

If you ask councilmember Shayla Lynch, she’ll tell you many of those people are moving into her district.

“I have some of Leestown Road, a large portion of Georgetown Road, as well as a portion of Newtown Pike, that little slice of pie, the northern part of the county is mine,” said Lynch, who serves District 2.

After the 2020 redistricting, District 2 tallied about 25,000 residents, which was on par with the other districts.

Lynch told LEX 18 that they’ve long surpassed that number, and her constituents are noticing.

“It's more diverse than what it was, and we welcome diversity because we're an inclusive neighborhood, but it has grown tremendously, our traffic has grown as well,” said Rolanda Woolfork, a longtime resident who doubles as the Black and Williams Center president.

A 2023 KYTC traffic count found that on average, approximately 26,000 vehicles travel across Citation Boulevard on Georgetown Road each day.

“It's frustrating because you're like, ‘I'm not used to this traffic,' then you're like, 'Where are they all comin' from?’” Woolfork said.

Aside from the increase in traffic, Woolfork shared excitement for the improvements coming to District 2.

“I think we have some affordable housing, not enough, I want more, but we have a lot of affordable housing opportunities,” said Lynch.

“Within the past four months, a whole neighborhood was built and two apartment complexes, so I think they are filling up pretty quickly,” said Woolfork.

With housing, comes commercial development.

Construction on a Publix grocery store is underway near the intersection of Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard, with more businesses slated to occupy the empty storefronts next door in the coming years.

“We're excited about the new Publix and new restaurants giving employment opportunities for our youth,” said Woolfork.

In addition to the new grocery store and restaurants, Legacy Business Park plans to bring industrial development aimed at higher paying jobs.

From business parks to park playgrounds, District 2 will also cut the ribbon on a new playground at Whitney Young Park next month.

At the end of the year, the Black and Williams Neighborhood Center will unveil a newly renovated gym.

As the district grows and changes, Woolfork hopes it keeps its identity.

“You can go up the street and know somebody, you can go down the street and know somebody. We're not really neighbors, we're family,” said Woolfork.

“We're the fastest growing district in the city, and I think we have a beautiful network of family and communities here in the 2nd district,” Lynch concluded.