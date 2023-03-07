What's the coolest thing made in Kentucky? You decide

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers announced its inaugural Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky Tournament on Tuesday.

The bracket-style contest is open to the public, who will get to nominate and vote for their favorite Kentucky-made products.

We all know about Ale-8, Jif peanut butter, Dixie Cups, and Post-It Notes. But organizers say it's not just household names that will end up in the contest.

According to KAM, the $41 billion Kentucky manufacturing industry is responsible for countless world-class products. They're excited for people to learn more about them as they spotlight the state's manufacturing industry.

"We have companies in Kentucky who manufacture things for SpaceX, the company that sends rockets into space for the International Space Station," said John-Mark Hack, KAM's board chair. "We have companies here that manufacture large tools used in Antarctica."

There are a quarter million manufacturing employees in Kentucky, according to the National Association of Manufacturers. They make up about 13% of the state's workforce.

NOMINATE A PRODUCT HERE.