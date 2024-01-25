'When a horse kicks you, you get back up again': State senator returns to Frankfort following serious injury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky state senator Amanda Mays Bledsoe (R-Lexington) is back in Frankfort after being seriously hurt last month while caring for the family's horse.

"Words cannot express my level of gratitude for everyone who has reached out to me over the past few weeks," said Sen. Bledsoe in a statement. "The support I have received from colleagues in Frankfort, my constituents, and people throughout the state, regardless of political affiliation, has been truly humbling. It reaffirms my belief that Kentucky embodies what is so great about America, and is home to the best people in the world."

Back in December, the state senator said she was "unexpectedly kicked in the face" by the horse, which resulted in needing to undergo emergency surgery.

"While this injury is serious, I am eternally grateful that I believe I will make a full recovery and will not have any long-term or permanent damage," Sen. Bledsoe said in a statement at the time.

The state senator was taken to the hospital and then to the UK Hospital Trauma Critical Care Center for treatment.

"While I am eager to get back to work and I continue to heal each day, I still have a long road ahead to full recovery and I will need additional time to heal before doing so. This will temporarily limit my speeches during floor activities, committee hearings, and media engagements. Despite this being one of the biggest challenges I’ve had to face, I know when a horse kicks you, you get back up again. I intend to do just that for the people of Kentucky and ensure the 12th Senate district always has a seat at the table in Frankfort."