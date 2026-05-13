Whitesburg K9 officer Sully receives donated bullet and stab protective vest

WHITESBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — K9 Sully of the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky has received a bullet and stab protective vest through a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest was sponsored by the nonprofit and embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of Officer Pradeep Tamang."

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity established in 2009. Its mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The body armor is U.S.-made, custom fitted, and National Institute of Justice certified.

Since its founding, the organization has provided more than 6,513 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states, funded by private and corporate donations.

Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of 4 to 5 lbs., and comes with a five-year warranty. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old that are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A single donation of $1,050 sponsors one vest. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call (508) 824-6978, visit www.vik9s.org, or mail contributions to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.