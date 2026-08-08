Whitley County dirt bike rider hospitalized after mailbox collision, airlifted for treatment

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — An individual riding a dirt bike was transported for treatment via a medical helicopter after they reportedly collided with a brick mailbox in the Canadatown community, according to a press release by the Woodbine Fire Department.

According to the press release, units were dispatched around 5:29 a.m. on Saturday by the Whitley County E-911 Center to the report of a single dirt bike vehicle accident with injuries at the 2600 block of Craig Road in Whitley County.

Assisting the Woodbine Fire Department on-scene was Whitley County EMS, the Oak Grove Fire Department, and the Whitley County Sheriff's Department.

Emergency responders noted it appeared the patient had collided with a brick mailbox while on the dirt bike.

After Whitley County EMS evaluated the patient, first responders determined the patient needed additional care, and the patient was transported to the Williamsburg/Whitley County Airport so that they could be flown to a nearby hospital by an emergency medical helicopter, the press release states.

After arriving at the airport, the patient was turned over to the care of the emergency medical flight crew.

"Thank you to everyone involved," the press release states.