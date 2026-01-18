Whitley County man convicted of 1st degree wanton murder for drunk driving accident connected to child's death

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Whitley County jury has convicted a man of wanton murder in the first degree, assault, and wanton endangerment.

In January 2024, Matthew Croley was involved in a drunk driving incident that resulted in the death of a two-year-old child and an injured mother.

On Thursday, Croley was convicted of the crimes after he was prosecuted by the Commonwealth's Attorney, Ronnie Bowling.

According to a Facebook post by Bowling, Croley's conviction was in part thanks to an investigation by Troopers Corey Jones, Donnie Jones, Rob Mitchell, and Michael Hamblin with the Kentucky State Police, plus Sergeant Zach Alsip, Sergeant Shane Bowling, Sergeant Jerry Jones, and Sergeant Chad Foley with the Williamsburg Police Department.

Croley's sentencing is scheduled for February.