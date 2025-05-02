Whitley County man remembered as hero at Thursday high school baseball game

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 37-year-old Matthew Strickland died saving a little girl who was struggling to swim in the Cumberland River on Sunday, according to his family and friends.

"The Bible says there's no greater love than a man who lays down his life for another, and that's exactly what happened here this past Sunday," said Josh Bowman, a friend.

Thursday night at the Whitley County High School baseball game, his friends and loved ones gathered to remember him, wearing the number nine, Strickland's number from high school.

"Matt was just one of those guys- biggest personality in the room all the time," said Jonathan Hayes, a friend.

Strickland left behind two sons and a young daughter. His daughter threw out the first pitch at Thursday's game.

"Not only was he a husband, he was a daddy of three, I think it's super important for the three kids to see not only was he a husband and a daddy, he was a friend," said Bowman.

Strickland will be laid to rest on Saturday. His family has a GoFundMe to collect donations for funeral expenses.