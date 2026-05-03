Whitley County officials searching for pickup truck reported to be stolen

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Whitley County Sheriff's Department is searching for a red 2005 Ford F-350 pickup truck reported to be stolen from Prewitt's Feed and Farm Supply in Williamsburg on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, the truck was allegedly stolen around midnight on Saturday. The license plate number has been identified by the sheriff's department as E1G495.

Nearby residents who spot the vehicle are asked to contact the Whitley County non-emergency dispatch number at (606) 549-6017 and the case number is 26-118-0085.