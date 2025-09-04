Whitley County prosecutor sues police department after denied emergency escort request

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Whitley County assistant prosecutor has filed a lawsuit against the city of Williamsburg and its police department after officers refused to provide an emergency escort when his wife was injured.

The lawsuit stems from a May 30 incident when Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Josh Price called 911 requesting a police escort to the hospital after his wife severely cut her hand.

"I need somebody in the city. This is assistant commonwealth's attorney Josh Price, my wife has cut her hand very badly. I'm trying to get her to the hospital. It's an arterial bleed but I've got people in front of me going 12 miles an hour," Price said in the 911 call.

Price requested that an officer call him directly rather than send an ambulance. However, Williamsburg city officers did not provide the escort, with police saying they were busy on other calls.

The situation escalated before a June 2 court proceeding, captured on body camera footage by Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte. Price made heated comments about the incident, saying if his wife had died, there would have been "a postal situation."

This led to a tense exchange between Price and Williamsburg Assistant Police Chief Brandon White.

"Are you talking about me? I am exactly talking about you 100 percent talking about you - don't talk to me," the exchange went.

Following the courtroom confrontation, Price filed a lawsuit against the city of Williamsburg, Police Chief and Assistant Police Chief Brandon White for negligence.

In the lawsuit, Price claims White "advised the Williamsburg Police Officers on duty to not assist his former fellow officer in his time of need."

The suit alleges that a police cruiser escort "could have shortened the trip in excess of 20 minutes at a minimum."

Price claims the delay resulted in his wife suffering potential long-term injuries, including "dead nerves in her left fingers and hand, which may never repair."

Sheriff Elliotte said he understands why officers didn't provide the escort, citing liability concerns.

"Legally we can't do that. So you're really open yourself up liability-wise if you choose to do that. So I understand why they didn't do it," Elliott said.

Elliott noted that dispatch offered to have an ambulance meet them at a location, which Price refused.

"I don't know if you refuse the ambulance, why you'd expect the police to give you an escort," Elliott said.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department's Policies and Procedures Manual, Private vehicles shall not be escorted in an emergency circumstance, such as a private individual attempting to get another to the hospital.

Whitley County Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling declined an on-camera interview but provided a statement saying the "vitriol stemming from the verbal disagreement was resolved" and that everyone is "committed to working together."

Bowling said he addressed courtroom decorum with Price and called him "an exemplary employee responsible for the conviction of rapists, child molesters, drug dealers and murderers and other violent offenders."

Price did not respond to requests for comment. Williamsburg police said they cannot discuss pending litigation.

Despite the lawsuit, both the prosecutor's office and police department say they remain committed to working professionally together to make their community safer.

Commonwealth's Attorney Ronald L. Bowling provided LEX 18 with the following statement: