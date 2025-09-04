Whitley County prosecutor sues police department after denied emergency escort request

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Whitley County assistant prosecutor has filed a lawsuit against the city of Williamsburg and its police department after officers refused to provide an emergency escort when his wife was injured.
The lawsuit stems from a May 30 incident when Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Josh Price called 911 requesting a police escort to the hospital after his wife severely cut her hand.
"I need somebody in the city. This is assistant commonwealth's attorney Josh Price, my wife has cut her hand very badly. I'm trying to get her to the hospital. It's an arterial bleed but I've got people in front of me going 12 miles an hour," Price said in the 911 call.
Price requested that an officer call him directly rather than send an ambulance. However, Williamsburg city officers did not provide the escort, with police saying they were busy on other calls.
The situation escalated before a June 2 court proceeding, captured on body camera footage by Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte. Price made heated comments about the incident, saying if his wife had died, there would have been "a postal situation."
This led to a tense exchange between Price and Williamsburg Assistant Police Chief Brandon White.
"Are you talking about me? I am exactly talking about you 100 percent talking about you - don't talk to me," the exchange went.
Following the courtroom confrontation, Price filed a lawsuit against the city of Williamsburg, Police Chief and Assistant Police Chief Brandon White for negligence.
In the lawsuit, Price claims White "advised the Williamsburg Police Officers on duty to not assist his former fellow officer in his time of need."
The suit alleges that a police cruiser escort "could have shortened the trip in excess of 20 minutes at a minimum."
Price claims the delay resulted in his wife suffering potential long-term injuries, including "dead nerves in her left fingers and hand, which may never repair."
Sheriff Elliotte said he understands why officers didn't provide the escort, citing liability concerns.
"Legally we can't do that. So you're really open yourself up liability-wise if you choose to do that. So I understand why they didn't do it," Elliott said.
Elliott noted that dispatch offered to have an ambulance meet them at a location, which Price refused.
"I don't know if you refuse the ambulance, why you'd expect the police to give you an escort," Elliott said.
According to the Williamsburg Police Department's Policies and Procedures Manual, Private vehicles shall not be escorted in an emergency circumstance, such as a private individual attempting to get another to the hospital.
Whitley County Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling declined an on-camera interview but provided a statement saying the "vitriol stemming from the verbal disagreement was resolved" and that everyone is "committed to working together."
Bowling said he addressed courtroom decorum with Price and called him "an exemplary employee responsible for the conviction of rapists, child molesters, drug dealers and murderers and other violent offenders."
Price did not respond to requests for comment. Williamsburg police said they cannot discuss pending litigation.
Despite the lawsuit, both the prosecutor's office and police department say they remain committed to working professionally together to make their community safer.
Commonwealth's Attorney Ronald L. Bowling provided LEX 18 with the following statement:
The pillars of this office are (1) protecting public safety; (2) fiercely prosecuting the perpetrators of crimes against children; (3) collaboration and working alongside all first responders and law enforcement agencies, and (4) transparency. Any lawsuit concerning Mr. Josh Price and a police agency are private matters concerning events that occurred when Mr. Price was not acting as a prosecutor.
When these events unfolded, which was months ago, myself and County Attorney Bob Hammons had productive meetings with Sheriff Bill Elliotte, Williamsburg Police Chief Jason Caddell, and Chief Circuit Court Judge Dan Ballou. In my eyes, all of the vitriol stemming from the verbal disagreement was resolved. Everyone involved was committed to working together for the benefit of the public we jointly serve. Protective measures were taken by Chief Circuit Judge Dan Ballou to maintain integrity and decorum in the judicial center, which is constantly recorded through security cameras anyways.
The concern about some ongoing feud between prosecutors and law enforcement is a complete fiction. In fact, a Williamsburg Police Department officer was leaving my office receiving assistance from us on an ongoing investigation when you arrived. This office has successfully prosecuted dozens of cases from all agencies without the slightest ounce of drama since these events. I, for the first time today, viewed the body camera encounter. I spoke with Mr. Price, addressed courtroom decorum, and the issue is put to rest.
Mr. Price is otherwise an exemplary employee responsible for the conviction of rapists, child molesters, drug dealers, and murderers. His value to this office and public safety at large is immeasurable. In fact, I have had several members of our law enforcement community voice their confidence in Mr. Price’s ability as a prosecutor since this months old incident occurred.
At the end of the day, all of our work is public record and free for everyone in the public to examine. This office’s record speaks for itself.