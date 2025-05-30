Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Who will brie crowned the first Miss Beer Cheese Festival?

Untitled design - 2025-05-30T113205.860.png
Beer Cheese Festival via Facebook
Untitled design - 2025-05-30T113205.860.png
Posted
and last updated

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — One week before Winchester's annual Beer Cheese Festival, the first Miss Beer Cheese Festival will be crowned at the inaugural pageant.

It's happening June 7th and is open to women of all ages. The event will take place at Whiskey and Wiles on S. Main St. in downtown Winchester.

You can enter here.

"0 to 8 will be competing in casual wear," said pageant director Allison Honaker. "That would be something you could wear to church, fancy dinner, night out. 9 and up will be competing in only evening gown. And then we have our Shining Star pageant, which is for people with different abilities. And we told them, wear what makes you feel comfortable and makes you feel beautiful."

Honaker says so far, close to 30 people have entered.

The winners in each division will attend the festival and serve as beer cheese judges.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18