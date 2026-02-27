Wife of UPS crew member killed in Louisville plane crash files lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Donna Diamond, the wife of one of three crew members killed in the UPS plane crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in November 2025, has filed a lawsuit against VT San Antonia Aerospace, General Electric, and the Boeing Company.

International Relief Officer Capt. Dana Diamond, along with Capt. Richard Wartenberg and First Officer Lee Truit, were killed after UPS Flight 2976 crashed into industrial buildings surrounding the airport.

Investigators have credited the cause of the collision to the failure of spherical bearing that secured the MD-11's engines to its wings, causing the plane to lose it's engine shortly after takeoff.

15 people in total died as a result of the plane crash, and 23 more were injured.

The lawsuit alleges that the three defendants, who are involved in the design, manufacturing and repair of the aircraft and its parts, "could have prevented Dana’s suffering and death with simple honesty and a little bit of care" but did not.

According to the suit, the 34-year-old aircraft had "underwent extensive maintenance for significant structural issues, including a crack in the center wing fuel tank and corrosion on structural components" between September and October 2025 while at VT San Antonia.

The suit goes on to argue that VT San Antonia "owed a duty to exercise reasonable care in the maintenance, inspection, and repair of aircraft, including without limitation the MD-11F aircraft used on UPS Flight 2976 "and should have known that the aircraft was "otherwise dangerous and unsafe."

By not doing so, the defendant "(created) risk of harm to Dana and others," the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit additionally argues that Boeing, as the supplier and manufacturer of the MD-11F, "owed a duty to exercise reasonable care in the design, manufacture, maintenance, inspection, and support services of its aircraft to prevent unnecessary risks of harm to persons and property in the aircraft and on the ground."

In failing to know that the aircraft used on UPS Flight 2976 was "in disrepair or was otherwise dangerous and unsafe," Boeing breached its duties of reasonable care, the suit continues.

Similarly, GE, who manufactured and provided maintenance on the CF6 engine used in the flight, should have known the engine in the aircraft was dangerous and unsafe.

Diamond is seeking a trial by jury and relief for punitive damages and litigation costs for counts of wrongful death; loss of spousal consortium; negligence/survival; damages; and strict product liability against GE and Boeing.

