Wildcat fans react to UK hosting another regional tournament and baseball season

Alex Barber
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jun 02, 2024
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time in school history, the University of Kentucky hosted back-to-back regional tournaments at Kentucky Proud Park.

"I think it's huge. It's not just a luck thing, right?" said Wildcat fan Lee Sisk. "It's a good team. It's a good program."

Fans like Robbin Waldeck have been traveling with the team for most of the historic season and have faith that the team won't strike out this late in the game. "To see how they progress throughout the year has been phenomenal," said Robbin.

Lee and his kids have followed this winning progression over the last few years. His kids have even been able to meet some of the players through UK's baseball camps. "Some of these players remember these kids that come through. That's a lot of fun when you see them around town or at games," said Lee. "I would love if my have kids look up to these guys that are playing on the field."

With the NCAA regional tournament finishing up at Kentucky Proud Park this weekend, Wildcat fans are rallying for a grand slam into the super regional.

