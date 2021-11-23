Will last-minute turkey shoppers in Lexington deal with a shortage?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There are less than 48 hours until Thanksgiving, and you might have a few last-minute items to check off your grocery list. For some people, that could include a turkey.

But what about that potential turkey shortage we’ve been hearing about?

At Critchfield Meats, the countdown is on, and turkeys are rolling out the door. The meat department is getting orders ready to go and employees have been working 12-hour days ahead of the holiday.

“This is definitely crunch time,” said assistant manager Patrick Wingate. “Today and tomorrow are going to be the hardest days as we get through to Thanksgiving.”

He told LEX 18 the grocery store should have enough turkeys for shoppers, but at this point nothing’s guaranteed.

“As far as everything that's on the order, we have enough to cover the people that ordered, and then we have a little more for the people who come in and grab,” he said.

LEX 18

Across the street at Good Foods Co-Op, there are still plenty of turkeys and hams to go around, even with looming nationwide supply chain issues. Consumer experts have blamed both transportation and labor shortages.

“That's a legitimate concern,” said the store’s marketing manager Lauren Gawthrop. “But on the co-op side, we source some of our produce, meats, even turkeys and hams, locally, from farmers just down the road. So we've been able to bypass some of those issues pretty well.”

The bottom line – people might pay a bit more for their big bird this year, but get to the grocery store soon, and there should be enough for everyone this Thanksgiving.