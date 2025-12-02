Will Stein merchandise hits shelves in record time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky football fans can already show their support for new head coach Will Stein with merchandise that became available just minutes after his announcement.

The Kentucky Shop released a blue t-shirt reading "Where There's a Will, There's a Way" in record time after Stein was announced as Mark Stoops' replacement Monday night.

Store owner Rick Paynter, who is used to designing t-shirts quickly, said this latest style took just minutes to create and get online.

"I hopped on the computer. Threw it together here and we had it online, I think within probably 19 minutes of it breaking. So I mean, we try to be fast and that was, that was probably record for us," Paynter said.

Paynter said Stein's background makes him an appealing choice for Kentucky fans.

"I like it. I think it's a different direction. You know, obviously his experience with quarterbacks, his experience with some pretty major offenses that we haven't really seen around Kentucky. And I also like that he is a Kentucky native, that he has the roots here," Paynter said.

That connection makes Stein the perfect inspiration for a shop specializing in all things Kentucky-related.

"I mean, everybody seems to be pretty positive about the pick. The TikTok people, they are, the Tennessee folks, Ohio State folks, they're coming out in droves to do a little bit of hating, but it's all in fun right now," Paynter said.

The shirts are $28 and available now on thekyshop.com.

