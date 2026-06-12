Wilmore kicks off three-day Salute to Service celebration with veteran memorial procession

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The town of Wilmore in Jessamine County is marking a milestone-filled year with a three-day Salute to Service celebration that kicked off Thursday.

"It's America's 250th [birthday], Wilmore's 150th [birthday], Thompson Hood Veterans Center 35th [anniversary] and the 9/11 25th [anniversary]," Mayor Harold Rainwater said.

A procession of bikers escorted a pair of memorials representing Vietnam and 9/11 from Nicholasville into Wilmore. The memorials will now sit alongside the Global War on Terror Memorial at the Thompson Hood Veterans Center.

Retired U.S. Army General Ben Adams spoke about the significance of the event before the procession began.

"We wanted to go through there to show everyone in Nicholasville and Wilmore that this is coming and invited them to the drive through," Adams said. "The Vietnam wall, the global war on terror and the 9/11 memorial, this is the first time I understand that the large GWOT memorial will be set up with these memorials."

Adams said the pride of being a veteran never dissipates, and that he would still be serving if that were allowed at his age.

For Rainwater, the event carries a personal meaning.

"Well, I have a brother who is a Vietnam veteran. I do this for him, if nothing else," Rainwater said.

Once the procession arrived at the veterans center, workers spent hours assembling the two additional memorials. Visitors are invited and encouraged to view the display throughout the three-day event.

"It's all about honoring veterans and first responders," Rainwater said.

In addition to the memorials, visitors this weekend can enjoy live music, food trucks, and ice cream socials. A Salute to Service For The Kids event featuring face painting, lawn games, and more will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information about the Wilmore Salute to Service events, including a full schedule, click here.

