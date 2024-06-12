Winchester Fire Department seeks donations to aid firefighter with brain tumor

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Winchester Fire Department asked the community for donations to assist a fellow firefighter who discovered that he had a brain tumor after feeling dizzy during training in late May.

According to the fundraiser website, The Yard Foundation, Logan Crigler was assigned to shift duty in Dec. 2023 after completing a 14-week recruit class. On May 29, Crigler reportedly felt dizzy and was then taken to an area hospital for evaluation after his condition did not improve.

During his hospital visit, the website read that "it was discovered that Logan had a 1.5-inch brain tumor." He was taken the University of Cincinnati for further evaluation and surgery on June 1. After the tumor was removed, Crigler spent six days in the ICU and is set to enter a rehabilitation facility soon.

"Logan faces a long and uncertain road to recovery," the website said. "As he and his family navigate this challenging time, your support can make a significant difference. Any contributions to help cover medical expenses and support Logan's recovery are deeply appreciated."

Donate to aid Firefighter Crigler here and find more information on the Winchester Professional Firefighter L1807 Facebook page.