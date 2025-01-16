Winchester Fire talks winter weather response, call volume

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Winchester Fire Department has been busy so far in 2025.

"We staffed heavy we actually divided the city into east west divisions we responded appropriately that way and with staffing with extra personnel,” said Chief Chris Whiteley.

"On top of the winter storm we had, we've had significant cold weather which is almost just as deadly."

The chief says in 2024, they did more than 7,600 runs with more than 11,000 unit responses. That’s a 7% increase from 2023. For 2025, they’re on track to do more than 8,500 runs.

With an increase of calls comes an increase in staffing. They have an academy coming up in March.

"Every week is a different week on what you learn, what you're focusing on, you'll have search and rescue, ventilation, one week you'll be cutting on vehicles so yeah it's always different it keeps you on your toes,” said firefighter Noah Whaley. He went through the 18-week academy in 2024.

"It's definitely a good time, it's a hard time but it's all worth it in the end,” said Whaley.

Fellow firefighter Zach Birch, who has been with the department three years, says the grueling training leads to a brotherhood.

"This department is a very small community, we're very close to everybody, I'm very close to the guys I work with,” said Birch. If you’re interested in applying for the next class, click here. You have to apply before February 4. The academy starts March 17.

