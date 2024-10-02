Winchester fire union collects donations for North Carolina Helene victims

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Winchester fire union - Local 1807 - are collecting donations for the people impacted by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

"Lots of the questions were being asked like where is my money going? Where are my donations going?" said Lt. Jon Hunt with Winchester Fire. "So we figured doing it this way you’re bringing it to the firehouse to the firemen and we are delivering it to the local firemen down there to be dispersed by those guys."

Sharon Blackburn stopped by Station 3 Tuesday afternoon and donated. She dropped off shovels, a grill, charcoal, matches, and cleaning supplies. She's been a flood victim herself.

"Anytime I think I can help, I'm going to help because I know what we went through, just cleaning up the mud and muck and mess and all that stuff, so I just feel compelled to do something," said Blackburn.

Hunt said the most needed items are anything you can use to clean up, like shovels, rakes, and contractor trash bags. He said items like bleach and gloves are helpful too.

"This is just us extending a helping hand, moving outside of our box and being a part of something bigger," said Hunt.

There are three drop off locations: Stations 1, 2, & 3. Station 1 is located on Maple Street, Station 2 is located on Fulton Road, and Station 3 is located on Fortune Drive.

They'll be collecting items through October 7.