Winchester community mourns the loss of former chief of police William Marty Jackson

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Winchester Community mourned the loss of Sergeant William "Marty" Jackson on Saturday. Jackson, who had served 50 years in law enforcement, passed away Sunday, April 14, from health issues while on duty.

“Sergeant Jackson was a fixture in Winchester,” said Chief of Police James Hall Monday morning. “There’s going to be a big gap in the community where Marty Jackson would have stood today.”

The police department says that Jackson was a former chief of police serving from 1989 to 2008.



Family, friends, and first responders gathered at George Rogers Clark High School for the funeral.

While Sergeant Jackson was remembered through speech and stories, he was also remembered through song. Two of his granddaughters stood up front, leading the crowd in a chorus of “I’ll Fly Away.”

Throughout the funeral, Jackson’s love for the community remained a constant theme.

“If he was working, if he was not working, he was always available to people in need,” Hall said. “Generations of people in this community knew Marty Jackson. Their parents knew him, the children knew him, their grandchildren know him.”

“Like I said, he’s been here in this community and been a fixture in this community longer than a lot of people realize.”

After the funeral, Sgt. Jackson was taken to Winchester Cemetery, where he was laid to rest.

“Service to the community is what he was about, and that’s what law enforcement is about,” Hall said. “He will be truly missed by this community.”

