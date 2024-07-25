Winchester man wins $50,000 with lottery scratch-offs

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX18) — A $50 Kentucky lottery ticket came with a $50,000 payoff for Ronald Carlson, a Winchester man who, after winning a $2,700 Pick 3 ticket, decided to splurge and purchase two Millionaire Club Scratch-off tickets.

After winning $1,000 on the ticket’s first spot, he quickly realized that he had winnings on every spot on the ticket, including the ticket’s bonus area. This won him the second prize of $50,000.

Carlson told lottery officials that he was “pretty excited” to win, but he also had to check if his winnings were correct.

“I don’t know if this is right, so I went and stuck it in the machine to check it and it said, $50,000,” he said.

Carlson told officials he often doesn’t have “much luck” with Scratch-offs.

After taxes, Carlson walked away with a check for $36,000. A Harley motorcycle and a deposit to his bank are in his future.

Gasoline Alley, the gas station in which Carlson bought the ticket, will receive $500 for selling it.

