Winchester Municipal Utilities reports water shortage due to cold weather

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winchester Municipal Utilities reported on Monday that the cold weather has affected WMU's water supply as crews continued to repair main breaks and other issues over the weekend.

A release from WMU detailed that the issues have been identified and crews have shut off multiple leaking water meters.

"The water treatment plant is running smoothly and we do not anticipate issues with being able to supply water to our customers," the release read.

Further, the release noted that WMU's main concern is the lack of water in the storage tanks "should an emergency arise."

Officials with WMU asked community member to contact 859-744-5434 if a potential leak is observed. Official also asked customers to limit water usage at this time.