Winchester police and Clark County Sheriff's Office collaborate to arrest wanted man

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Winchester Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff's Office collaborated on Sunday to arrest a wanted man, according to a Facebook post.

The Facebook post states that for the first time, the two law enforcement agencies deployed a Special Response Team to arrest 33-year-old Micheal Hicks around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Hicks had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and was ordered to vacate his residence by an emergency protection order. At first, Hicks allegedly threatened officers and refused to open the door.

The post writes that when the Special Response Team arrived to Hicks' residence on Botts Court, deputies set up a perimeter around the house. According to police, when called to exit, Hicks attempted to flee the house, but was captured by deputies and arrested on scene.

Hicks is now lodged at the Clark County Detention Center and has been charged with criminal abuse in the first degree and failure to appear in court. His bond is set at $178.