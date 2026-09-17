Winchester residents demand answers on AI data centers and surveillance cameras

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Winchester residents gathered Wednesday night for a community forum to voice concerns about AI data centers and automated license plate readers, known as Flock cameras.

Pete Lynch, a Kentucky Party candidate for U.S. House, organized the forum, inviting candidates and community members to weigh in on both issues.

"AI data centers are different from those traditional data centers. These ones are built to train and run artificial intelligence models," Lynch said.

The city of Winchester has already approved a one-year moratorium on new AI data center construction. The county has not, and that concerns residents.

"One data center, just one, uses a 1,000 times what one resident would use," one resident said.

Privacy was also on the agenda, specifically how law enforcement uses Flock cameras.

"These things are not just on the roads taking pictures of your license plates. They have shown up in HOAs," said John Rose, an organizer of the event.

Police say the cameras help locate vehicles and solve crimes, but residents want to know how that data is accessed, shared, and stored.

"The profiles they will be able to build on this... on us, is terrifying," another resident said.

Multiple local candidates attended and took questions directly from residents. Many others were invited but did not show.

"Every public official who's on our ballot should have to answer the question of whether or not they will support AI data centers in Winchester. We have the right to know," one resident said.

Organizers say they have more community forums planned:

