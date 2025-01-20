Winchester shelter serving up hope to those looking for warmth

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The cold temperatures in Clark County have homeless advocates making sure people in Winchester have shelter. The Beacon of Hope is an emergency shelter in Winchester, and it’s been at capacity for the last few days.

“We open up our space in the dining room to allow people to come in out of that weather,” said manager Wyndel Beattie. “We feed them, we let them stay, depending on the cold weather, all day long until it gets to a point where they can go out on their own and be safe.”

The shelter opens during extreme elements, both during hot summer days and frigid nights like these.

“The cold usually brings in more people because usually they can handle the heat, and they can usually get in and out of different places to handle the heat,” Beattie said. “We always end up with five or six different people coming in all through the night. We don’t close. We’re here, we’re open 24/7.”

Beacon of Hope is more than just an emergency shelter, though. It truly does give hope by providing programs and a place for people to get back on their feet.

Beattie knows because he was once a client himself.

“I got the help that I needed from these people and these people brought me in and they loved me to life,” he said. “I got excited about doing the same thing. It rubbed off on me, and now I have the help bug.”

Plenty of clients come and go from the shelter throughout the year, but the staff at Beacon of Hope do their best to get to know the clients. The shelter provides food and a place to rest, and they also put on events, offer classes, and put on other longer-term programs.

“This is a place where you can come from where you don’t have to worry about really much of nothing,” Beattie said. “Just getting on your feet, and getting back to where you need to to be a productive member of society.”

The Beacon of Hope is always accepting financial donations, as well as food and materials. The Beacon is also fundraising to be able to build a new facility where they can assist more people.

“We don’t want to see anybody freeze to death out there, and we won’t see anybody freeze to death if we can help it,” Beattie said.

You can learn more about the Beacon of Hope on their Facebookpage, or their website.