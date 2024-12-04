Winter clothes, holiday decorations donations needed for single parents in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The One Parent Scholar House program provides help for single parents in need, and right now, they need your help.

The program provides affordable housing, educational opportunities, and childcare to those who qualify.

"I honestly didn't think I could do this myself, and come to find out I don't have to do it myself," said Courtney Sharp, who lives in one of the provided apartments.

She has a young daughter named Jillyann. Sharp is studying to become a high school guidance counselor.

"Being able to provide a better future for my daughter, that's what this program helps me do, it helps me focus on me and her and my school," said Sharp. "If I need help they're just one call away."

Chris Peck with the One Parent Scholar House tells LEX 18 they're looking for the community to step in with much-needed items like winter clothes for kids and holiday decorations this holiday season.

"You really are supporting individuals that are striving to obtain their degree and support their families," said Peck.

Sharp said she's grateful for the ongoing support the program provides. She also shared this message of hope to LEX 18 viewers.

"For any single moms that feel like they have nowhere to go or they can't do it, you can do it," said Sharp.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1156 Horsemans Lane, which is at the child development center for One Parent Scholar House.