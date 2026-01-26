Kentucky animal rescue asking for help after winter storm collapses outdoor kennels

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The weekend winter storm dealt a devastating blow to Kentucky Paws Animal Rescue in Wolfe County, collapsing their outdoor kennel system.

Coordinator Patricia Shelton and her team had prepared extensively for the storm, checking heat lamps, spreading fresh straw, and securing tarps on their temporary outdoor kennels. The facility had been operating with these outdoor structures while fundraising for a permanent facility.

"The only thing we were worried about was losing power, everything else was fine. The dogs were warm and could've stayed out there," Shelton said.

But Sunday morning brought an unexpected disaster. As staff members went outside to clear snow from the tarps, they heard an ominous sound.

"As we came around, we could hear creaking, it sounded like trees, but it was the kennels, and as we got closer, it collapsed," Shelton said. "Your brain just kinda stops, you're in denial, you're shocked, and then immediately you're like 'the dogs,' but they were just having a blast, they were so happy. They didn't realize what had happened, all they knew is they were out running in the snow."

With their primary shelter system destroyed, the rescue has scrambled to find temporary housing for the animals. Some dogs have been moved into campers with staff members, while Shelton has squeezed 13 others into her office.

The collapse has made their campaign for a permanent, indoor facility more urgent than ever. In the immediate, the rescue is asking for donations of puppy pads, dog beds, cleaning wipes, and chew toys, along with monetary contributions.

"Even though we're a rescue we still need help, and our rescue has been through a lot in the last two years, we're struggling. If we can't help, be patient with us, eventually we'll be able to," Shelton said.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the dogs continue to receive daily walks and the animals seen in the aftermath are available for adoption. The rescue has waived adoption fees and has an application process in place for potential adopters.

You can learn more about the rescue and offer support here.