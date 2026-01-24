Winter storm forces cancellation of all flights at Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A winter storm has forced the cancellation of all flights at the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, stranding travelers and disrupting travel plans across the region.

The last departure of the day left for Atlanta at 5 p.m. before airport operations were suspended due to severe weather conditions.

Cancelled flights included destinations to major cities such as Charlotte, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Miami and Dallas.

Airport officials are advising travelers to check directly with their airlines for rebooking options and updated flight information.

See flight cancellations at this link: https://fids.bluegrassairport.com/fids/fids.html