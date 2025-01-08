Winter storm keeps tow truck drivers busy

(LEX 18) — Those who have been out on the roads lately know they're slick.

And when you get stuck – who do you call? None other than a tow truck.

That’s why LEX 18's Ellen Ice decided to catch up with one Scott County towing company to find out what the last 48 hours have been like.

At Finley’s Towing and Recovery in Georgetown – they've been busy.

Chris Finley, the owner, said, "We're everywhere from the interstate the bypass around Georgetown, all the way to the country roads out in the county."

And for the last 48 hours, it has been "nonstop, sleeping in trucks, taking calls and just doing what we can," Finley said.

He says they had around 200 calls between Sunday and Monday. that's 10 times more than a standard day.

"We're 24 hours, 24 hours, every day." Finley stated

Finley says the rigs they use can handle anything from a car like a Prius that they just wench out to something big like a semi-tractor trailer.

To prepare his team – they dress for the elements and take precautions.

"Big thick winter gloves, waterproof gloves, waterproof everything, we do have emergency lighting on the trucks." Finely explained.

Finley wanted to share this message with others on the roads.

"We'd all like to go home at night so please slow down and move over," Finely stated.