Winter storm preparation: Simple steps to protect your home from costly damage

(LEX 18) — As a winter storm approaches this weekend, deep snow and freezing temperatures could cause expensive damage to your home. LEX 18 spoke with experts about simple steps you can take now to winterize your home and avoid repair bills later.

Jeff Conley, general manager of Greenbox Home Services, said more than half the calls his team receives during storms involve two main issues: furnaces and outdoor units.

"More than 50% of our phone calls during a deep storm like this are on those two issues," Conley said.

For heat pump owners, once snow begins falling, don't let it pile up around your outdoor unit.

"The outdoor unit for the heat pump will only cover 5 to 6 inches. So if you've got 10, 12 inches of snow, it's going to snow up on the heat pump so my recommendation here would be to take a broom and keep that snow brushed off that heat pump because if that snow is on that heat pump it can't breathe and do what it needs to do to stay efficient," Conley said.

If you have a high-efficiency furnace with white plastic flue pipes venting from the side of your home, the same rule applies. Keep snow and ice clear from those pipes. Running your system at a higher temperature can help prevent ice from forming.

"By the time it gets to the end of that pipe in 5 degree weather, can freeze in that pipe so you'll want to check out that pipe and make sure they're free of ice. I've seen huge icicles come off of them," Conley said.

Conley recommended keeping water moving so your plumbing doesn't freeze. Just a small faucet trickle can help prevent this, and opening cabinets underneath can help keep pipes warmer by using the heat in your home.

"You know the trickle of the faucet. Letting it drip so we can keep water moving in the pipes. When water's moving, it can't freeze," Conley said.

Besides checking your doors and windows to make sure they're properly insulated, these steps should prepare your home for the storm. If you do need help during the winter weather, Conley said to be patient.

"Obviously it's going to be a lot of snow. So just like everybody else we don't have magical vehicles so -- we've got a lot of people on call this weekend and we'll do everything we can to get to everyone who needs help," Conley said.

Just a few minutes of preparation could save you hundreds of dollars in repairs later and keep you warm when the snow starts falling.

If you are in need of services, you can get in contact with Greenbox here: Geothermal Replacement In Lexington, KY.

