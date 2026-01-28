Winter weather brings spike in slip-and-fall injuries to Lexington area emergency rooms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When temperatures drop and snow and ice coat the ground, walking outside becomes a dangerous activity. Emergency rooms across Lexington and beyond are experiencing a significant uptick in fall-related injuries as winter weather grips the region.

The UK Chandler Emergency Department has seen an increase in emergency department visits related to falls caused by snow and ice. Most of these injuries involve the extremities, such as arms and legs. At one point Monday, all patients being treated in the trauma bay were due to fall-related injuries, according to UK Healthcare.

A spokesperson with Saint Joseph Health said their Lexington emergency departments were also seeing an increase in weather-related falls.

Dr. Mark Spanier, emergency medical director at Baptist Health Lexington, said his department is seeing a wide variety of winter weather injuries.

"The more common ones we see are ankle fractures from people's feet going suddenly sideways and then getting stopped. We see direct impacts to hips, and so we see hip fractures, especially in the elderly," Spanier said.

Wrist fractures and head injuries are also common during icy conditions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 million Americans are injured annually by slipping on ice and snow. Most of those falls happen in parking lots or sidewalks. In January, winter falls peak 40% above the annual average.

Spanier said one common mistake people make in cold weather is walking with their hands in their pockets, which can lead to more serious injuries.

"That really can be dangerous. So if you're sitting still, you're standing still, OK, put your hands in your pockets. But if you're walking, keep your hands out. It'll help with your balance. It'll help with you preventing a more serious injury if you do happen to fall," Spanier said.

Like driving in snow, walking requires slowing down and taking precautions. Spanier recommends several steps to avoid ending up in the emergency room.

"Wear lace up boots if at all possible, so you have some ankle support, make sure that they have good traction, good tread on those boots, dress warmly and really be thinking about what could happen," Spanier said.