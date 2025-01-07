Winter weather impacting small businesses in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It may be extremely cold and snowy outside, but inside Third Street Stuff & Coffee, drinks are hot and ready to be served.

"Snow's beautiful but it does have a little bit of a negative impact," said owner Pat Gerhard.

The coffee shop opened back up on Tuesday after being closed Sunday and Monday.

Gerhard told LEX 18 winter weather impacts both profits and employee pay, but they have to consider safety.

"Can your staff get to work? The roads are dangerous, sidewalks are dangerous," said Gerhard. "I never want to be closed. I like to have the staff paid."

Shutting down doesn't only impact cash flow but product. Gerhard said employees had to throw out expired food like bagels and cream cheese.

"Especially restaurants, coffee shops, they have this food stored, and the food's all dated, so there's a lot of damage just from throwing food away," Gerhard said.

Some businesses in residential neighborhoods stayed open through the storm, like Wilson's Grocery and Meat in Kenwick. The owner told LEX 18 the neighborhood grocery never lost power.

Neither did Third Street. Now, the popular shop can return to normal after winter's first wallop.