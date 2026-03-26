Witness claims woman acted in self-defense when driving into crowd in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — A 20-year-old woman who pleaded not guilty to driving into a crowd in Lexington early Sunday morning was acting in self-defense, according to a witness.

Kaydence Carpenter faces charges of DUI, assault, and reckless driving after allegedly driving into a crowd of people at the corner of Short and Mill streets.

Crime Citation: 20-year-old arrested for DUI after driving into a group of people Web Staff

Video obtained by LEX 18 shows a group surrounding Carpenter's car before the vehicle goes into the crowd.

A Lexington woman, who wishes to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, said Carpenter was harassed by a person in the crowd before she got into her car. The woman believes Carpenter is the victim in the situation and that the incident was self-defense.

"In my opinion, Kaydence was not wrong. She did what she should have did," the anonymous woman said.

The woman said she recognized one of the people seen in the altercation with Carpenter from a police report she made regarding a separate attack.

"At the end of the day people need to understand, when you're bothering somebody and you see they're trying to leave. Leave them alone and let them leave. When you're surrounding their car what did you think was going to happen?" the anonymous woman said.

When asked if she thought Carpenter was a victim that night, the woman agreed.

"Yes ma'am, you can tell she was intoxicated," the anonymous woman said.

"I just honestly hope that her and everyone else who takes this incident into account, and just take accountability. Y'all were wrong, y'all should have left that girl alone. Y'all see she was trying to leave," the anonymous woman said.

Carpenter has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 14.