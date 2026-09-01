Wolf Creek Dam on Lake Cumberland turns 75, crews prepare for lane closures

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representing Lake Cumberland announced the 75th birthday of the Wolf Creek Dam on Tuesday, a day before shutting down lanes for upgrades.

Construction on Wolf Creek Dam began in 1941, with the groundbreaking ceremony on September 1, 1941.

Work was delayed for about three years during World War II. It was officially dedicated on September 1, 1951.

Wolf Creek Dam created Lake Cumberland, which stretches about 101 miles and has 1,255 miles of shoreline.

"For 75 years, Wolf Creek has stood as an important part of our community and our region. We are proud of its history, proud of the work that happens here every day, and especially proud of the people, past and present, who have helped keep it operating and serving generations," said Lake Cumberland officials.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the dam is 258 feet high, and stretches more than 5,736 feet (more than a mile.)

Crews will close both lanes of U.S. 127 across Wolf Creek Dam in Jamestown to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2 for the ongoing rehabilitation of spillway gates, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.