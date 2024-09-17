Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue podcast hopes to teach safety through stories

WOLFE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Over decades, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue team has saved thousands of hikers in the Red River Gorge area.

Now, the team hopes to teach people about safety by discussing rescues on their new podcast, "Wolfe County Search & Rescue: Life Saving Stories."

Members of the team provide an inside look of their dramatic rescues.

Kevin Osbourn has been a team member of Wolfe County Search and Rescue for a year and a half.

He was also part of the group that rescued Scott Hern, a hiker who went missing back in July for 14 days.

"The rescue of Scott Hern I think was a great testament of never giving up," says Osbourn. "It was a pretty dramatic rescue and we thought it was a good opportunity to tell the story of what happened."

Hern chose not to be part of the latest podcast episode but told the team he has recovered and is doing well.

"This is a testament to never giving up and even when the odds are slim, even when you think the chances of finding someone alive are slim, just don't give up. That whole group of people from 12 agencies did not give up."

As of Tuesday, the podcast had been downloaded over 500 times, and the team plans on putting out more episodes soon.

"When you go to the gorge be mindful that the people who have to come out and rescue you, can be putting themselves at risk. I think you will learn what goes into a rescue, the team work that goes on, and learn about the big hearted individuals who are involved in making things so successful."

To listen, click here.

