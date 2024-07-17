Wolfe County officials searching for missing man in Red River Gorge area

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wolfe County Search and Rescue posted to Facebook on Tuesday that they are searching for a missing man last seen in the Red River Gorge area.

Officials said they received a report of 48-year-old Scott Allen Hern being last seen on July 13, but that "is not 100% confirmed."

His family reports seeing him in Ironton, Ohio, on July 4.

According to officials, his vehicle was found parked at the Tower Rock Trail parking area along Highway 715.

Wolfe County Search and Rescue says they received a tip later in the day on Tuesday that Scott was apparently looking for directions on how to locate Sal Branch Waterfalls within the Wilderness area of DBNF.

According to officials, they sent a group of 11 people to the area which they searched until after midnight but were unable to locate Hern.

Crews report the area is a "rugged off-trail area," and searchers found it difficult due to the darkness on Tuesday night.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area between Gladie Center and Osborne Bend due to search crews utilizing the parking.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Wolfe County dispatch at 606-668-6757.