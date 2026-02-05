Wolfe County Search & Rescue receives $5 million in funding for new Emergency Operations Center

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Members a part of the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team received life-changing news on Tuesday about a future development aimed at improving the safety of Wolfe County residents.

In a Thursday Facebook post, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team writes that the team was awarded $5 million in federal funding which will be used to build a new Emergency Operations Center.

The center will act as a "centralized hub" for the crew during missions, rescues, disaster responses, instances of severe weather, and will be used as a training space, coordination agency, and a place to store equipment, according to the post.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team says that Congressman Hal Rogers (R-District 5) was responsible for securing the funding and expresses immense gratitude for doing so.

"Congressman Rogers’ advocacy was instrumental in securing this funding, reflecting his continued commitment to public safety and to the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky," the post writes.

The search and rescue team believes this $5 million investment will further improve the safety of Wolfe County residents by improving preparedness and collaboration of the team, according to the post.