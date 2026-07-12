Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team locates, saves missing dog after 4 days

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — After four long days, a grateful owner finally reunited with his four-legged friend thanks to a pet rescue by the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team.

On Saturday, the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team was contacted to assist with a pet rescue on Miller Ridge. A dog had reportedly fallen off a 65-foot cliff and became stranded on a narrow ledge just 35 feet below the top.

According to the search and rescue team, the dog had been missing for four days. The owner finally heard his dog faintly barking on the cliff side, crying out for help. The team was able to locate the dog and rescue it with a high-angle rope rescue operation.

After some teamwork, the pup was finally reunited with his very grateful owner.

"A huge thank you to our dedicated volunteers who once again put their training and skills to work to make a difference - this time for one very grateful four-legged friend. Every life matters, and we're thankful this one made it home," the rescue team wrote on social media.